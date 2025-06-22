10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu July 2025

10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in July 2025. Here are the 10 essential picks that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Full July 2025 Schedule!

1. The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Arriving: July 1

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the final chapter of the action franchise. Set against the stunning backdrop of Southern Italy, this film delivers the signature blend of intense action and moral complexity that made the series a hit. Washington’s commanding performance anchors a story about protecting the innocent while confronting his past.

2. Community: Complete Series

Arriving: July 3

The entire beloved comedy series lands on Hulu, offering both newcomers and fans a chance to experience or revisit the adventures of the Greendale Community College study group. From paintball episodes to alternate timelines, this show redefined meta-comedy and created one of television’s most devoted fanbases.

3. FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere

Arriving: July 9

The longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history continues its run with new episodes. The gang at Paddy’s Pub returns with their signature brand of irreverent humor and morally questionable schemes. After 16 seasons, the show proves it still has fresh stories to tell.

4. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Arriving: July 1

This Oscar-winning drama tells the incredible true story of Ford’s attempt to build a race car capable of beating Ferrari at Le Mans. Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver powerhouse performances in a film that combines heart-pounding racing sequences with compelling character development.

5. Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Arriving: July 3

The supernatural comedy anime returns with new episodes that promise to escalate the bizarre adventures of Momo and Okarun. Known for its unique blend of paranormal elements, alien encounters, and teenage romance, this series has quickly gained a dedicated following for its unpredictable storytelling.

6. Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere

Arriving: July 8

The summer reality dating phenomenon returns to the beaches of Mexico for another season of romance, drama, and unexpected connections. Past contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get a second chance at love in this tropical setting that always delivers memorable moments.

7. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Arriving: July 12

John Krasinski’s masterful sequel expands the post-apocalyptic world where silence means survival. Emily Blunt returns alongside Cillian Murphy in this tense thriller that proves the original’s success was no fluke. The film expertly balances family drama with creature feature horror.

8. Dumb Money (2023)

Arriving: July 13

This David vs. Goliath comedy-drama chronicles the GameStop stock phenomenon that captivated the world in 2021. Paul Dano leads an ensemble cast in a film that makes complex financial concepts accessible while telling a story about ordinary people taking on Wall Street.

9. Washington Black: Complete Season 1

Arriving: July 23

This period drama series follows an 11-year-old boy’s journey from slavery to freedom in the 19th century. Based on Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel, the show combines historical drama with coming-of-age storytelling, featuring stunning visuals and powerful performances.

10. Match Game: Season 6 Premiere

Arriving: July 24

The classic game show returns with Alec Baldwin hosting another season of celebrity-filled fun. The show’s irreverent humor and unpredictable celebrity responses make it perfect comfort viewing, whether you’re familiar with the original 1970s version or discovering it for the first time.

{“site0″:”/entertainment/”,”site1″:””,”site2″:”/entertainment/”,”site3″:”/entertainment/”,”site4″:”/entertainment/”,”site5″:”/entertainment/”,”site6″:”/entertainment/”,”site7″:”/entertainment/”,”site8″:”/entertainment/”,”site9″:”/entertainment/”,”site10″:”/entertainment/”,”text”:”MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email