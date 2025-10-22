10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in November 2025

With over 100 new titles hitting Hulu this November, here are the 10 essential picks that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Full November Schedule!

1. The Color Purple (2023)

Available November 1

The highly acclaimed musical adaptation finally arrives on streaming. This powerhouse drama, featuring stellar performances and stunning musical numbers, earned multiple award nominations and showcases the timeless story with fresh energy and contemporary relevance.

2. All’s Fair (Three-Episode Series Premiere)

Available November 4

This brand-new Hulu Original promises to be a standout addition to the platform’s growing roster of must-see content. As a series premiere, it’s the perfect opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be your next binge obsession.

3. The Manipulated (Four-Episode Series Premiere)

Available November 5

Another compelling Hulu Original, this limited series format suggests an intense, focused narrative that won’t overstay its welcome. True crime and psychological thriller fans should add this to their immediate watch queue.

4. A Star Is Born (2018)

Available November 8

Bradley Cooper’s directorial masterpiece featuring Lady Gaga delivers raw emotion and unforgettable music. If you missed this cultural phenomenon in theaters or want to experience the magic again, this is essential viewing that showcases both leads at their absolute best.

5. Love Actually (2003)

Available November 1

The ultimate holiday comfort watch returns just in time for the season. This ensemble romantic comedy has become a modern Christmas classic, weaving together multiple love stories that will have you laughing, crying, and feeling all the festive feels.

6. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Available November 13

This reality series has captured audiences with its unfiltered look into a unique community. Season 3 promises more drama, revelations, and compelling personal stories that have made this show a cultural talking point.

7. Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

Available November 18

Anime fans, rejoice! The complete early run of this legendary series arrives dubbed, making it accessible to newcomers while giving longtime fans a chance to revisit the origins of one of anime’s most influential franchises.

8. The Princess Bride (1987)

Available November 1

This beloved fantasy adventure remains as quotable and charming today as it was decades ago. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, “The Princess Bride” delivers romance, humor, and adventure in perfect balance.

9. Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (Special Premiere)

Available November 21

The comedy superstar brings his observational humor and animated storytelling to Hulu with this brand-new special. Maniscalco’s unique perspective on modern life and family dynamics makes this a perfect holiday season laugh.

10. The First Omen (2024)

Available November 30

Close out the month with this chilling horror prequel that explores the origins of one of cinema’s most terrifying franchises. Recent horror that’s already earned critical acclaim, it’s perfect for those seeking genuinely scary entertainment.

