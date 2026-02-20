10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in March 2026

March 2026 delivers an incredible array of content on Hulu, from Pixar masterpieces to Oscar-winning dramas and major series events. Here are the 10 essential titles you need to watch this month. Complete March 2026 Schedule!

1. The 98th Oscars: Livestream

Arriving: March 15

Watch Hollywood’s biggest night live as the Academy Awards celebrate the best in cinema. This year’s ceremony promises memorable moments, surprise wins, and the glamour that only the Oscars can deliver, all streaming live on Hulu.

2. Finding Nemo (2003)

Arriving: March 1

Pixar’s beloved underwater adventure returns to Hulu. This heartwarming tale of a father’s journey across the ocean to find his son remains one of animation’s greatest achievements, combining stunning visuals with emotional storytelling that resonates with audiences of all ages.

3. The Nanny: Complete Series

Arriving: March 18

All six seasons of the iconic 90s sitcom starring Fran Drescher arrive on Hulu. This beloved comedy about a cosmetics saleswoman from Queens who becomes a nanny for a wealthy British family delivered laughs and heart for six seasons, creating one of television’s most memorable characters.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Arriving: March 1

David Fincher’s cult classic starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt returns with its mind-bending exploration of masculinity, consumerism, and identity. This provocative thriller continues to spark debate and analysis decades after its release, cementing its status as one of the most influential films of its era.

5. The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere

Arriving: March 23

The long-running reality dating phenomenon returns for another season of romance, drama, and rose ceremonies. Following a special live preview after the Oscars on March 15th, the official season premiere brings a new journey to find love.

6. Frozen (2013)

Arriving: March 1

Disney’s cultural phenomenon arrives on Hulu with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf’s unforgettable adventure. This Oscar-winning animated musical captured hearts worldwide with its empowering message, memorable characters, and songs that became instant classics.

7. The Revenant (2015)

Arriving: March 1

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning performance anchors this brutal survival epic directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film’s stunning cinematography and visceral storytelling create an immersive experience that showcases both the beauty and savagery of the American frontier.

8. Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Arriving: March 15

The complete second season of the wildly popular anime arrives with both subtitled and dubbed versions. This supernatural action series has become one of the biggest anime phenomena in recent years, delivering intense battles and compelling character development.

9. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Arriving: March 1

Robin Williams delivers one of his most memorable dramatic performances as an inspiring English teacher who encourages his students to seize the day. This touching drama about passion, conformity, and the power of literature remains as relevant and moving as ever.

10. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4

Arriving: March 12

The Hulu Original reality series returns for its fourth season, continuing to explore the lives and drama of Mormon influencers in Utah. This addictive series has become one of Hulu’s breakout reality hits with its compelling cast and unfiltered look at faith, friendship, and social media fame.

