10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in July 2026

July 2026 delivers one of the biggest summer lineups of the year on Hulu, featuring iconic blockbusters, award-winning films, and major series premieres. Here are the 10 titles you need to watch this month. Full July 2026 Schedule!

1. Titanic (1997)

Arriving: July 1 – If you haven’t seen it in a while, this is your sign. James Cameron’s epic love story set aboard the doomed ocean liner still hits just as hard, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have never been better.

2. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Arriving: July 3 – This one swept the Oscars for a reason. Michelle Yeoh is absolutely electric in a film that somehow manages to be a multiverse action movie, a family drama, and a meditation on existence all at once. Watch it if you haven’t. Watch it again if you have.

3. The Complete Twilight Saga

Arriving: July 1 – All five films landing at once means there’s no excuse not to finally do the full rewatch. Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, this is peak summer binge material from start to finish.

4. Interstellar (2014)

Arriving: July 1 – Christopher Nolan doing what Christopher Nolan does best. This one will make you feel things you didn’t expect from a movie about space travel, and Matthew McConaughey delivers one of his best performances.

5. The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

Arriving: July 1 – Three hours flies by in this Scorsese classic about greed, excess, and Jordan Belfort’s absolutely unhinged rise and fall on Wall Street. DiCaprio is at the top of his game and it shows.

6. Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Arriving: July 10 – If you’ve been keeping up with the series, you already know. If you haven’t started yet, fix that before this drops. Season 3 continues to raise the bar for what anime can do visually and emotionally.

7. Moonlight (2016)

Arriving: July 3 – Quiet, powerful, and unforgettable. Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winner follows one man’s life across three chapters and never once puts a foot wrong. It’s the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll.

8. Iron Man & Iron Man 2

Arriving: July 1 – The movies that started it all. Robert Downey Jr. walking into the role of Tony Stark for the first time is still one of the great casting moments in Hollywood history, and these hold up better than you might remember.

9. Saturday Night (2024)

Arriving: July 25 – A chaotic, fast-paced, genuinely fun look at the 90 minutes before the very first Saturday Night Live broadcast in 1975. Even if you’re not a die-hard SNL fan, the energy of this film is hard to resist.

10. King of the Hill: Complete Season 15

Arriving: July 20 – Hank Hill is back, and that’s the news. The long-awaited Hulu Original revival brings Arlen, Texas back to life and early buzz suggests it captures exactly what made the original run so beloved.

Source: Hulu