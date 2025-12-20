10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in January 2026

January 2026 kicks off with an exciting selection of new content on Hulu. From blockbuster action films to compelling original series and reality TV favorites, here are the 10 titles you won’t want to miss this month. Full January 2026 Schedule!

1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Arriving: January 22

The latest installment in the beloved franchise brings the ghost-busting crew back to battle a new supernatural threat. With both legacy cast members and fresh faces, this film combines nostalgia with cutting-edge special effects for a thrilling adventure that honors the franchise’s roots while pushing it forward.

2. Heat (1995)

Arriving: January 1

Michael Mann’s masterpiece returns to Hulu in its 30th anniversary year. This epic crime drama features legendary performances from Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in their iconic face-off between cop and criminal. The film’s meticulous heist sequences and character depth have influenced countless crime thrillers since its release.

3. Tell Me Lies: Season 3 Premiere

Arriving: January 13

The Hulu Original drama returns with a two-episode premiere for its third season. This addictive series continues to explore toxic relationships and the complicated dynamics of young adulthood, delivering the emotional intensity and unexpected twists that have made it a streaming sensation.

4. FX’s The Beauty: Series Premiere

Arriving: January 21

This highly anticipated FX series launches with three episodes, offering a fresh take on science fiction storytelling. The show promises to blend thought-provoking concepts with compelling characters, marking an exciting addition to Hulu’s premium FX lineup.

5. Taken (2009)

Arriving: January 1

Liam Neeson’s action thriller that spawned a franchise arrives just in time for new viewers to discover or fans to revisit. The film’s intense rescue mission and Neeson’s iconic “particular set of skills” speech have become part of pop culture, making this a perfect action-packed start to the new year.

6. The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere

Arriving: January 7

Nathan Fillion returns as John Nolan in the new season of this fan-favorite police procedural. After seven successful seasons, the show continues to deliver compelling cases and character development, proving why it remains one of ABC’s strongest dramas.

7. American Idol: Season 9 Premiere

Arriving: January 27

The legendary singing competition returns for another season of discovering America’s next musical superstar. With its proven track record of launching careers and delivering memorable performances, American Idol remains essential viewing for music fans.

8. A Thousand Blows: Season 2

Arriving: January 9

The Hulu Original series returns with its second season, continuing its gripping story. This period drama has garnered attention for its powerful storytelling and strong performances, making it a must-watch for fans of historical fiction with modern sensibilities.

9. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Arriving: January 1

Matthew Vaughn’s stylish spy action film celebrates its 10th anniversary with a return to Hulu. This genre-bending thriller combines sophisticated British espionage with over-the-top action sequences, offering a fresh and entertaining take on the spy genre that launched a successful franchise.

10. Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Arriving: January 27

This British period comedy-mystery brings a scandalous true story to life. Set in the 1920s, the film offers a delightful blend of humor and intrigue as it explores a fascinating real-life case of poison pen letters that shocked a seaside town.

