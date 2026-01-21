10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in February 2026

February 2026 delivers an outstanding mix of romantic classics, blockbuster films, and exciting series premieres on Hulu. Here are the 10 essential titles you need to add to your watchlist this month. Full Release Schedule

1. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

Arriving: February 2

The latest installment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise continues the epic saga of simian civilization. This visually stunning film pushes the story forward with groundbreaking motion-capture technology and thought-provoking themes about intelligence, society, and survival.

2. The Good Place: Complete Series

Arriving: February 9

All four seasons of the beloved NBC comedy arrive on Hulu. This clever, philosophical sitcom starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson revolutionized network comedy with its inventive storytelling, surprising twists, and genuinely thoughtful exploration of ethics and what it means to be a good person.

3. Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

Arriving: February 26

The iconic medical comedy returns with a highly anticipated revival series. Fans of Sacred Heart Hospital can look forward to the return of the show’s signature blend of humor and heartfelt moments that made the original such a beloved classic.

4. Django Unchained (2012)

Arriving: February 1

Quentin Tarantino’s bold revisionist Western features Jamie Foxx as a freed slave turned bounty hunter on a mission to rescue his wife. With memorable performances from Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio, this film combines Tarantino’s signature style with powerful commentary on America’s darkest chapter.

5. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Arriving: February 1

Perfect timing for Valentine’s Day month, this romantic comedy classic starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan explores the age-old question of whether men and women can truly be friends. Nora Ephron’s witty screenplay and the film’s iconic moments make it essential viewing for rom-com fans.

6. Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Arriving: February 17

The complete cultural phenomenon arrives on Hulu. All 20 seasons of the reality series that changed television and launched a media empire are now available in one place, along with several spinoff series featuring the famous family.

7. Paradise: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving: February 23

The Hulu Original series returns with a three-episode premiere for its second season. This series has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and strong performances, making it a must-watch for fans of original streaming content.

8. Smile (2022)

Arriving: February 16

This psychological horror hit terrified audiences with its unsettling premise about a curse that spreads through smiles. The film’s creative scares and disturbing imagery make it perfect for horror fans looking for something that will genuinely unnerve them.

9. Pretty Woman (1990)

Arriving: February 1

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere star in this iconic romantic comedy that defined a generation. The Cinderella story of a businessman and an escort falling in love remains one of the most beloved romance films ever made, perfect for February viewing.

10. The Accountant (2016)

Arriving: February 27

Ben Affleck stars as a math savant with high-functioning autism who works as a forensic accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. This action-thriller celebrates its 10th anniversary with a return to Hulu, offering smart plotting and intense action sequences.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email