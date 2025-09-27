10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in October 2025

October 2025 brings a massive lineup to HBO Max with new HBO Originals like “IT: Welcome to Derry” and “The Chair Company,” plus a horror collection perfect for Halloween season. Full October 2025 Schedule
10 Must-Watch Titles This October
- IT: Welcome to Derry (October 26) – HBO Original series expanding Stephen King’s terrifying universe with Bill Skarsgård returning
- The Chair Company (October 12) – HBO Original comedy starring Tim Robinson investigating a workplace conspiracy
- The Alabama Solution (October 10) – HBO Original documentary exposing corruption in Alabama’s prison system
- The Substance (October 10) – Demi Moore stars in this body horror film from MUBI
- An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (October 17) – Unique HBO comedy special mixing stand-up, documentary, and music
- Love is for the Dogs (October 17) – Japanese romance series about a divorce lawyer and veterinarian whose dogs fall in love
- Hereditary (October 1) – Toni Collette’s acclaimed horror masterpiece joins the Halloween collection
- The Shining (October 1) – Kubrick’s horror classic returns just in time for spooky season
- Armed Only With A Camera (October 21) – HBO documentary honoring journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
- WrestleDream PPV 2025 (October 18) – Major AEW wrestling event for sports entertainment fans
Please join our FREE Newsletter