10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in October 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
IT Welcome to Derry - Courtesy of Brooke Palmer + HBO
IT Welcome to Derry - Courtesy of Brooke Palmer + HBO

October 2025 brings a massive lineup to HBO Max with new HBO Originals like “IT: Welcome to Derry” and “The Chair Company,” plus a horror collection perfect for Halloween season. Full October 2025 Schedule

  1. IT: Welcome to Derry (October 26) – HBO Original series expanding Stephen King’s terrifying universe with Bill Skarsgård returning
  2. The Chair Company (October 12) – HBO Original comedy starring Tim Robinson investigating a workplace conspiracy
  3. The Alabama Solution (October 10) – HBO Original documentary exposing corruption in Alabama’s prison system
  4. The Substance (October 10) – Demi Moore stars in this body horror film from MUBI
  5. An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (October 17) – Unique HBO comedy special mixing stand-up, documentary, and music
  6. Love is for the Dogs (October 17) – Japanese romance series about a divorce lawyer and veterinarian whose dogs fall in love
  7. Hereditary (October 1) – Toni Collette’s acclaimed horror masterpiece joins the Halloween collection
  8. The Shining (October 1) – Kubrick’s horror classic returns just in time for spooky season
  9. Armed Only With A Camera (October 21) – HBO documentary honoring journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
  10. WrestleDream PPV 2025 (October 18) – Major AEW wrestling event for sports entertainment fans

