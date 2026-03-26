April is absolutely loaded on HBO Max, and honestly, you’re going to need a bigger watchlist. Between massive HBO Original returns, sci-fi blockbusters, and the conclusion of March Madness, this month has something for everyone. Here are the 10 titles you absolutely can’t miss. Complete April Release List!

1. Euphoria, Season 3 (April 12)

The wait is finally over. Zendaya and the gang return for another season of the most visually stunning, emotionally devastating show on television. If you’ve been following Rue’s story, you already know this is appointment viewing.

2. Hacks, Season 5 (April 9)

Jean Smart’s comedy masterpiece is back for another season. The dynamic between Deborah Vance and Ava continues to be one of the best mentor-mentee relationships on TV, and Season 5 promises even more sharp writing and killer performances.

3. Alien: Romulus (April 3)

The latest entry in the Alien franchise hits HBO Max early in the month. If you’re a fan of sci-fi horror, this is essential viewing—especially since the entire Alien saga drops on April 1st for the ultimate marathon.

4. The Dark Wizard (April 14)

This brand new HBO Original is shrouded in mystery, but HBO’s track record with fantasy content speaks for itself. If you’re still missing your Game of Thrones fix, this could be exactly what you need.

5. Marty Supreme (April 24)

A24 delivers another unique story with this film. Given A24’s reputation for quality indie cinema, this is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates creative storytelling and standout performances.

6. March Madness National Championship (April 6)

The biggest game in college basketball crowns a champion. Whether your bracket is busted or you nailed every pick, the National Championship is always worth watching.

7. The Alien Collection (April 1)

All the Alien movies—including director’s cuts and special editions—drop on the same day. That’s seven films of xenomorph terror perfect for an epic sci-fi horror marathon before Romulus arrives.

8. The Devil Wears Prada (April 1)

Meryl Streep’s iconic performance as Miranda Priestly never gets old. This fashion industry classic is perfect for a rewatch, and honestly, “That’s all” is still one of cinema’s coldest lines.

9. NHL Playoffs (Begins April 19)

Hockey’s second season kicks off with playoff intensity. The road to the Stanley Cup starts here, and playoff hockey is some of the most exciting sports action you’ll see all year.

10. No Hard Feelings (April 21)

Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy comedy finally hits streaming. If you missed this one in theaters, now’s your chance to see what had audiences cracking up.

From prestige HBO dramas to sci-fi blockbusters to championship basketball, April is stacked top to bottom. Clear your schedule and get ready to binge.

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