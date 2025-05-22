10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Disney+ in June 2025

Disney+ is delivering an incredible lineup of content this June that spans nostalgia, groundbreaking documentaries, Broadway spectacles, and superhero action. Complete June 2025 schedule!

1. Ironheart (Premieres June 24)

Why it’s a must-watch: As the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” this series promises to blend cutting-edge technology with mystical elements. Dominique Thorne returns as genius inventor Riri Williams, facing off against Anthony Ramos’ mysterious Hood in what’s being described as a battle of “technology versus magic.” With the first three episodes dropping simultaneously, this is the perfect series to binge-watch.

2. Ocean with David Attenborough (Premieres June 8)

Why it’s a must-watch: The legendary Sir David Attenborough brings his unmatched storytelling and lifetime of experience to this spectacular underwater journey. Given Attenborough’s track record of creating visually stunning nature documentaries, this promises to be both breathtaking and educational, highlighting the vital importance of our oceans while offering hope for marine conservation.

3. Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical (Premieres June 20)

Why it’s a must-watch: Experience the magic of Arendelle in a whole new way with this filmed version of the hit Broadway production. Featuring 12 new songs alongside beloved classics like “Let It Go,” this theatrical adaptation brings spectacular staging, astonishing special effects, and fresh interpretations of Anna and Elsa’s story. Perfect for both longtime fans and newcomers to the Frozen universe.

4. Phineas and Ferb Season 5 (Premieres June 6)

Why it’s a must-watch: The beloved stepbrothers return for more impossibly creative summer adventures after a long hiatus. Known for its clever humor that appeals to both kids and adults, the series picks up with Candace still trying to bust her brothers while Perry the Platypus continues his secret double life. With 10 episodes dropping at once, it’s the perfect nostalgic binge for fans who grew up with the show.

5. SALLY (Premieres June 17)

Why it’s a must-watch: This documentary offers the most comprehensive look yet at American hero Sally Ride, directed by Emmy Award-winner Cristina Costantini. What makes this film particularly special is that it features previously untold stories from Ride’s life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy, revealing the personal journey behind the history-making astronaut who became the first American woman in space.

6. Vibe Check (Coming in June)

Why it’s a must-watch: This groundbreaking all-female sports show is set to revolutionize sports coverage with its fresh perspective, bold opinions, and expert analysis. Streaming three times weekly, it brings together ESPN’s most prominent female voices for fast-paced coverage that promises to deliver both insightful commentary and entertainment, making sports analysis more accessible and engaging to diverse audiences.

7. UFC 316 and 317 Prelims (Coming in June)

Why it’s a must-watch: For the first time, Disney+ subscribers will have access to UFC prelim fights without requiring an additional subscription. This represents an exciting expansion of live sports content on the platform and provides a perfect entry point for casual fans curious about mixed martial arts.

8. Full Court Press (ESPN Original)

Why it’s a must-watch: This compelling ESPN documentary series offers unprecedented access to the world of basketball, diving deep into the stories behind the game. As part of the sampling of ESPN content coming to Disney+, this series offers rich storytelling and behind-the-scenes insights that even casual sports fans will appreciate.

9. A Real Pain (Hulu Film)

Why it’s a must-watch: This critically acclaimed indie film joins the Disney+ library as part of the Hulu sampling. Featuring strong performances and a compelling storyline, it’s a perfect option for viewers looking for more mature, thoughtful content amid Disney+’s family-friendly offerings.

10. Pupstruction Season 2 (Premieres June 4)

Why it’s a must-watch: Kicking off June’s releases, this adorable animated series about construction-working puppies returns with six new episodes. Perfect for families with young children, the show combines cute characters with messages about teamwork and problem-solving, making it both entertaining and educational.

