10 Must-Watch Netflix Releases in October 2025

With over 150 new titles hitting Netflix this October, choosing what to watch can be overwhelming. Full October 2025 Schedule!

The Witcher: Season 4 (October 30)

After Season 3’s continent-altering events, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by war and enemies. As their paths diverge, they discover unexpected allies who might help them reunite for good.

The Diplomat: Season 3 (October 16)

Kate navigates crisis diplomacy in a fragile new administration while facing a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences. This political thriller continues delivering gripping international intrigue.

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 (October 23)

Joanne and Noah’s romance hits turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one big looming question. The romantic comedy returns with more of the chemistry that made it a hit.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (October 3)

The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic killers. Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime deep dive promises the same psychological complexity fans expect.

Six Kings Slam 2025 (October 15)

The world’s top tennis players compete in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line. Netflix’s live sports expansion continues with this high-profile event.

Victoria Beckham (October 9)

A three-part documentary following Victoria as she prepares for the fashion show of her life. From Spice Girl to fashion industry acceptance, it’s a story of resilience and reinvention.

Love Is Blind: Season 9 (October 1)

Denver singles step into the pods to find their soulmate sight unseen, braving twists, turns and love triangles. The franchise continues evolving with each season bringing new surprises.

My Father, the BTK Killer (October 10)

The daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her chilling story of being raised by a man leading a monstrous double life. A deeply personal perspective on how evil hides in plain sight.

Boots (October 9)

Set in the 1990s Marine Corps when being gay was illegal, this comedic drama follows closeted Cameron and his friend Ray navigating boot camp. Sharp wit meets heart in this story of friendship and finding your place.

Complete Austin Powers Trilogy (October 1)

All three Austin Powers films hit Netflix: International Man of Mystery, The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Goldmember. Mike Myers’ beloved spy spoof trilogy remains endlessly quotable and groovy.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email