10 Must-Watch Movies Coming to Tubi in November 2025

Tubi is serving up an impressive lineup this November 2025. Here are the essential titles you shouldn’t miss. Full November Schedule!

Tubi Announces Terror on Tubi Lineup

The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece remains the gold standard for crime dramas. Follow the Corleone family’s rise to power in this epic tale of loyalty, betrayal, and the American Dream gone dark.

Titanic

James Cameron’s sweeping romance set against one of history’s most tragic disasters still captivates audiences. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s chemistry makes this disaster epic an unforgettable experience.

No Country for Old Men

The Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning thriller delivers relentless tension as a hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong. Javier Bardem’s chilling performance as Anton Chigurh is worth the watch alone.

Gladiator

Ridley Scott’s sword-and-sandal epic earned Russell Crowe an Oscar for his portrayal of a Roman general forced into slavery. The arena battles and Hans Zimmer’s score make this a cinematic triumph.

Aftersun

This critically acclaimed drama features a breakthrough performance from Paul Mescal as a father on vacation with his young daughter. A quiet, devastating exploration of memory and parenthood that lingers long after viewing.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland’s first solo outing as the web-slinger perfectly captures the character’s youthful energy. A fun, fresh take on the superhero genre that balances high school hijinks with Marvel spectacle.

Minari

This tender drama follows a Korean American family pursuing their version of the American Dream in rural Arkansas. Steven Yeun delivers a powerful performance in this deeply personal story about identity and belonging.

Priscilla

Sofia Coppola’s intimate portrait of Priscilla Presley’s relationship with Elvis offers a fresh perspective on a famous marriage. A beautifully crafted character study that showcases Coppola’s signature visual style.

Sisu

This Finnish action thriller is a brutal, kinetic thrill ride about a gold prospector taking on an entire Nazi platoon. Pure adrenaline-fueled entertainment that proves action cinema is alive and well.

Terrifier 3

The latest installment of the cult horror franchise brings Art the Clown back for more mayhem. For horror fans who appreciate practical effects and aren’t afraid of serious scares.

