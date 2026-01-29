10 Must-Watch Movies Coming to Tubi in February 2026

Tubi is loading up on content for February 2026, bringing three new original films alongside an impressive collection of movies spanning every genre. Here are 10 titles worth adding to your watchlist. Full February Schedule!

Die Hard

Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, an NYPD cop who takes on terrorists at a Los Angeles high-rise during a Christmas party.

The Beekeeper

Jason Statham plays a retired operative who comes out of hiding to take down a criminal organization after someone close to him is targeted.

Step Brothers

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as two middle-aged men forced to live together when their parents get married.

Call Me by Your Name

Set in 1980s Italy, this romantic drama follows a teenage boy who develops feelings for the graduate student staying with his family.

Selma

David Oyelowo stars as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in this historical drama about the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

The Proposal

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star in this romantic comedy about a demanding boss who convinces her assistant to marry her to avoid deportation.

Midnight in Paris

Owen Wilson plays a screenwriter who mysteriously travels back to 1920s Paris each night, meeting literary legends like Hemingway and Fitzgerald.

American History X

Edward Norton delivers a powerful performance as a former neo-Nazi trying to prevent his younger brother from following the same path.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

A journalist and a hacker team up to investigate a decades-old disappearance in this thriller from director David Fincher.

Jurassic World

Chris Pratt stars as a dinosaur trainer at a fully functional theme park where a new hybrid creature escapes and threatens everyone on the island.

