10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This October 2025

Disney+ is serving up a spooky good October 2025 lineup with magical premieres, anime adventures, and Halloween treats. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss. Full October 2025 Schedule!

1. Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3)

Premieres October 29

Nine new anime stories from legendary Japanese studios celebrate the Star Wars mythos through unique visual styles.

2. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2)

Premieres October 8

Justin must train three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition as a mysterious new threat emerges that could unravel the Russos forever.

3. Vampirina: Teenage Vampire

Premieres October 15

A tween vampire girl leaves Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school, pursuing her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret.

4. Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation

Premieres October 29

High school student Yu is transported to a world of magic and must face monsters and mysterious incidents without any magic of his own.

5. LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins

Premieres October 24

Anna and Elsa try to make Arendelle castle more comfortable, but the Duke of Weselton has other plans involving a flock of menacing puffins.

6. The Murky Stream

New Episodes Throughout October

Three characters with different dreams navigate lawless Joseon as their fates intertwine in this Korean historical drama.

7. Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!

Premieres October 17

Iron Man and the Avengers join Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

8. The Balloonist

Premieres October 3

A hot-air balloon pilot crash-lands on Gaby’s chicken coop, forcing her to confront both the arrogant balloonist and her own problematic past.

9. Something Wicked This Way Comes

Streaming October 3

Two boys discover the dark secrets of a mysterious carnival that arrives in their small town in this classic Halloween tale.

10. Dancing With the Stars (Season 34)

New Episodes Live Every Week

Celebrities pair with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed routines judged by renowned experts.

