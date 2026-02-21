10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This March 2026

Disney+ delivers action-packed heroes and nostalgic celebrations this March 2026 with Marvel’s return, milestone anniversaries, and gripping international dramas. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss. Full March Release Schedule!

1. Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

Premieres March 24

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home.

2. Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Premieres March 24

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, this special features an exclusive interview with Miley Cyrus hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation offers an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters with never-before-seen archival footage and memorable sets brought back to life.

3. Ghost Elephants

Premieres March 8

From acclaimed director Werner Herzog comes this epic journey following conservation biologist Dr. Steve Boyes on a decade-long search for a mysterious, elusive herd of Ghost Elephants in the highlands of Angola, deep within its forests.

4. If It’s Tuesday… It’s Murder

Premieres March 31

A diverse group of Spanish tourists, a crumbling hotel, and dark secrets converge during a week-long holiday in Lisbon. When one traveler is found dead, four true-crime fans must investigate who the killer might be and whether it could be someone within their own group.

5. American Idol (Season 9)

New Episodes Throughout March

The iconic music competition returns with superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Beginning March 30, episodes will stream live on Disney+ in addition to ABC in local time zones.

6. Malcolm in the Middle Stream

Launches March 5

In anticipation of the four-episode revival debuting on Hulu in April, this stream brings all seven seasons of the original comedy back for a wild ride through the chaos.

7. The Manipulated

Coming This Month

Taejoong’s perfect life shatters when he’s arrested for rape and murder of a woman he claims never to have met. Sentenced to life in prison, a new inmate tips him off that someone is framing innocent people, fueling his rage to find those responsible.

8. To Cook a Bear

Coming This Month

Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor arrives in an isolated village challenging the local elite with fiery sermons. When the village is shaken by disappearances and rumors of bear attacks, a horrific discovery pushes the community toward a violent reckoning.

9. In Your Radiant Season

New Episodes Throughout March

Chan lives every day like summer vacation while Haran is trapped in a lonely winter. When their forgotten past reunites them, Chan is determined to gift her another spring in this heartwarming romance.

10. Vet Detective

Premieres March 1

Veterinarian Dr. Lauren Adelman is the last chance for beloved pets facing mysterious, life-threatening illnesses when every other vet is stumped. Follow Dr. Lauren as she cracks the most baffling medical mysteries in veterinary medicine.

