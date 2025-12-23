10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This January 2026

Disney+ starts 2026 with an incredible lineup featuring Marvel heroes, epic adventures, and beloved franchises. Here are the 10 shows and movies you absolutely can’t miss in January 2026. Full Release Schedule Here!

1. Wonder Man

Premieres January 27

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams struggles to get his career off the ground until he meets Trevor Slattery and learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man.” These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

2. Pole to Pole with Will Smith

Premieres January 14

Will Smith embarks on an epic journey across all seven continents, from Antarctica’s icefields to the Amazon’s jungles. He tackles incredible challenges for 100 days including skiing to the South Pole, catching a giant anaconda, and diving under Arctic ice while making world-first scientific discoveries.

3. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2)

New Episodes Throughout January

Percy embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters searching for his best friend Grover and the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy must stop Luke and Titan Kronos from bringing down Camp Half-Blood and Olympus.

4. Indiana Jones Collection

Streaming January 1

All four Indiana Jones films arrive on Disney+ to kick off the new year, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

5. Phineas and Ferb (Season 5)

New Episodes January 17

The inventive stepbrothers tackle another 104 days of summer while Candace tries to bust them and Perry the Platypus continues his double life as Agent P, thwarting Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area.

6. Made in Korea

New Episodes Throughout January

In 1970s South Korea, a man determined to reach the pinnacle of wealth and power lives a double life as a KCIA agent by day and dangerous businessman by night, facing off against a tenacious prosecutor willing to risk it all.

7. Disneyland Handcrafted

Coming This Month

Built entirely from rare archival footage and original audio recordings, this film reveals the extraordinary artistry, grit and pressure it took hundreds of craftspeople to bring Walt Disney’s dream of Disneyland to life from groundbreaking to Opening Day.

8. The Tale of Silyan

Premieres January 9

From the Oscar-nominated director of ‘Honeyland’ comes a poignant story about Nikola, a farmer who takes a job as a landfill attendant and encounters an injured white stork. As he nurses the bird back to health, an unlikely bond forms in this deeply moving film about resilience and connection.

9. I AM BOXER

New Episodes Throughout January

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition where 90 boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they’re the best through explosive matches and missions on an epic scale.

10. Agent P, Under C: Shorts

Premieres January 16

Perry the Platypus returns as Agent P in a new undercover mission to stop animal enemies from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. in this all-new shorts series.

