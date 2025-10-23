10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases Coming This November

Disney+ is delivering an impressive November lineup featuring major documentaries, holiday specials, and exclusive originals. From The Beatles’ definitive story to Chris Hemsworth’s personal journey, here are the month’s essential viewing picks. View Full November Schedule!

The Beatles Anthology (November 26-28)

Apple Corps’ landmark documentary series exploring the most influential band of all time, beautifully restored by Peter Jackson’s team and expanded to nine episodes.

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember (November 24)

An intimate documentary where the Marvel star designs a therapeutic road trip with his father who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (November 7)

Two-part documentary offering exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from “Avatar: The Way of Water” and first look at “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Very Jonas Christmas Movie (November 14)

The Jonas Brothers encounter obstacles trying to get home for Christmas in this family movie featuring new original songs and celebrity guests.

Love+War (November 7)

From National Geographic Documentary Films, this chronicles Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lynsey Addario’s dangerous work in conflict zones.

Seventeen: Our Chapter (November 7-28)

Four-part docuseries following the K-pop group as they reflect on ten years together and face upcoming changes.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 8)

Live ceremony from Los Angeles celebrating inductees including Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

Madame Web (November 14)

Dakota Johnson stars as a paramedic who develops the power to see the future in this Marvel origin story.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol (November 28)

Fourth installment of the beloved animated holiday specials featuring elves Lanny and Wayne.

The Worst Trip Around the World (November 7)

Juanpa Zurita attempts to travel around the world with just a small plane, legendary pilot, and eight celebrity guests in this disaster-comedy series.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email