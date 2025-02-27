10 Must-See Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2025

With dozens of new titles hitting Netflix this March, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. We’ve curated this list of the 10 most exciting new releases you shouldn’t miss. Complete Netflix March Releases!

1. The Electric State (March 14)

Why Watch: This highly anticipated sci-fi adventure stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in a retro-futuristic world where a teenage girl embarks on a journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion. Combining big stars with an intriguing premise, this looks to be one of Netflix’s major releases of the year.

2. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (March 7)

Why Watch: The beloved documentary series returns with another season of behind-the-scenes drama from the world of Formula 1. With team changes, rivalries, and unexpected champions, this season promises to capture one of the most tumultuous periods in F1 history.

3. The Residence (March 20)

Why Watch: This intriguing mystery series transforms a White House state dinner into a crime scene, with detective Cordelia Cupp investigating staff members and guests to catch a killer. Perfect for fans of whodunits with a political twist.

4. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Coming Soon)

Why Watch: This Indian crime thriller follows upright cop Arjun Maitra as he takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha, navigating a broken system and bloody gang wars. Expect intense action sequences and a gritty portrayal of crime and justice.

5. Chaos: The Manson Murders (March 7)

Why Watch: This documentary explores the chilling story behind Charles Manson and his followers’ killing spree in August 1969. Going beyond the familiar narrative, it investigates theories involving mind control, CIA experiments, and murder that continue to fascinate and disturb.

6. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (March 12)

Why Watch: Comedy fans won’t want to miss John Mulaney’s innovative live weekly show that promises spontaneous and sidesplitting late-night entertainment. As a live event, each episode will offer fresh, unpredictable comedy from one of today’s most beloved comedians.

7. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (March 31)

Why Watch: From Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus comes this definitive documentary on the Long Island Serial Killer case that remained unsolved for 13 years until a 2023 arrest. The documentary promises to explore the twists and turns in this still-developing case.

8. With Love, Meghan (March 4)

Why Watch: The Duchess of Sussex invites viewers into a beautiful California estate where she shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips alongside friends and famous guests. This lifestyle series offers a rare glimpse into Meghan’s post-royal life.

9. Blade Runner: The Final Cut (March 1)

Why Watch: Among the classic films coming to Netflix, Ridley Scott’s definitive cut of his sci-fi masterpiece stands out. If you’ve never experienced this influential dystopian noir starring Harrison Ford, or want to revisit it, now’s your chance to see it in its best form.

10. Wolf King (March 20)

Why Watch: This epic fantasy adventure series follows a young commoner who discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne. Combining coming-of-age drama with supernatural elements, this British series looks promising for fantasy fans.

Honorable Mentions

Sakamoto Days (Weekly episodes, finale on March 22) — This anime about a retired hitman protecting his family has been building to what promises to be an exciting finale.

— This Italian period drama set during Italy's 1860s unification period explores the collision between ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

— This Italian period drama set during Italy’s 1860s unification period explores the collision between ancient privilege and revolutionary change. Million Dollar Secret (March 26) — This reality competition features twelve strangers in a lakeside estate where one secretly holds $1,000,000 — but must keep their identity hidden.

