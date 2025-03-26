10 Must-See Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2025

With a massive slate of new content dropping on Netflix this April, it can be overwhelming to decide what’s worth your time. To help you navigate through the streaming jungle, I’ve curated this list of the 10 most promising new releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Full Netflix April Release Schedule!

1. You: Season 5 (April 24)

The epic fifth and final season brings Joe Goldberg back to New York for his “happily ever after”… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires. After four seasons of psychological thrills and chilling murders, this finale promises to wrap up Joe’s story in spectacular fashion.

2. Black Mirror: Season 7 (April 10)

Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the fan-favorite “USS Callister” episode. Known for its thought-provoking takes on technology and society, this new season is sure to deliver more mind-bending concepts and unsettling scenarios.

3. Havoc (April 25)

This high-octane action film follows a bruised detective fighting through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son while unraveling a deep web of corruption. With its promise of intense action sequences and a gripping conspiracy plot, this film looks to be a perfect weekend thriller.

4. The Eternaut (April 30)

Based on the acclaimed Argentine comic, this sci-fi series begins when a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of Buenos Aires. As survivors Juan Salvo and his friends discover the toxic storm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth, they must band together to fight for humanity’s survival.

5. Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (April 18)

This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history. Exploring the tragedy’s lasting impact and the investigative efforts that followed, this documentary offers important historical context for understanding domestic extremism.

6. Devil May Cry (April 3)

Based on the iconic video game series, this animated adaptation follows a devilishly handsome demon hunter facing off against supernatural threats when a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell. Fans of the games and newcomers alike will enjoy this stylish action series.

7. Turning Point: The Vietnam War (April 30)

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War. With its comprehensive approach to this pivotal moment in history, it promises to offer new insights into a conflict that shaped international relations for decades.

8. Bullet Train Explosion (April 23)

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board. This Japanese action thriller brings a fresh twist to the classic “runaway vehicle” premise with high-speed stakes.

9. I Am Not Mendoza (April 16)

In this Mexican crime comedy series, good-hearted Julián is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée, and outwit the mafia—though romance was never part of the plan. Blending humor, action, and romance, this series offers a lighter take on the crime genre.

10. Chef’s Table: Legends (April 28)

The Emmy-nominated culinary documentary series celebrates four culinary giants—Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller—who changed how the world eats. With its stunning cinematography and intimate profiles, this season focuses on legendary chefs who revolutionized global cuisine.

