10 Middle Tennessee Holiday Markets

Gifts made by local artists and crafts people are special because they are creative, unique and can be tailored to the individual who will receive the gift. They support the local economy.

Here are 10 upcoming craft and arts events offering lots of opportunities to find perfect gifts for friends and family.

November 6 through 8, 2025|

Montgomery Bell Art Show

Montgomery Bell Academy

4001 Harding Road

Nashville, Tennessee

Time: Thursday, 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

This Nashville Art Show will feature nearly 50 artists displaying and selling their original creations in various media. Food and beverages will also be available.

November 7 and 8, 2025

Portland Country Christmas Craft Fair

First Baptist Church

106 North Broadway

Portland, Tennessee

Hours: Friday, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

First Baptist Church will host more than 80 crafters and vendors selling their handmade goods, including crafts, food items, boutique items and more.

November 8 and 9, 2025

Crafty Bastards

One City

8 City Boulevard

Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

The Fall Edition of the Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair will feature more than 80 curated artisan vendors showing off their homemade goods, including home decor, clothing, pet products, and much more. Guests will enjoy craft cocktails, food truck fare, and other activities. There is a $3.00 parking charge.

November 8 and 9, 2025

Nashville Fall Craft Fair and Vendor Market

Cool Springs Galleria

1800 Galleria Boulevard

Franklin, Tennessee

Time: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Get ready for a delightful autumn experience filled with local vendors, sweet treats, and endless gift inspiration!

November 14 through 16, 2025

Christmas Village

Nashville Fairgrounds

625 Smith Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee

Time: Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $10.00 to $15.00

This is one of the largest holiday markets with more than 260 merchants selling a wide variety of seasonal and gift items. All proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and Pi Beta Phi philanthropies.

November 15, 2025

Murfreesboro Craft Market

6790 John Bragg Highway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Murfreesboro Christmas Market will feature more than 100 vendors, including handmade artisans, boutique vendors, food vendors and more. It will also feature a petting zoo, kids activities and games, and much more.

November 15, 2025

Fall Maker’s Market

The Lake at Westhaven

101 Westhaven Avenue

Franklin, Tennessee

Time: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Head to Franklin Makers Market for free, family-friendly holiday festivities around the Westhaven Lakefront! Complete with over 100 craft and artisan vendors selling holiday goods, tasty treats, a brunch cocktail bar, a visit from Santa, and much more!

Attendees can expect to find unique gifts and goods from a wide range of handcrafted home goods, jewelry, art, stationary, clothing, and health and beauty products.

NEW THIS YEAR – The Santa Paddle! Don your best Santa apparel and enjoy a festive paddle (paddle boards or kayaks approved) on Westhaven Lake. Proceeds directly benefit Friends of Willliamson County Animal Center.

November 22, 2025

Gallatin Christmas Harvest Craft Show

Tennessee Gallatin Civic Center

210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

Gallatin, Tennessee

Hours: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Admission: $7.00 to $20.00

The Christmas Harvest Craft Show will feature local vendors, food and live music. Come start or finish your holiday shopping!

November 22 and 23, 2025

Centennial Holiday Craft Show

Centennial High School Campus

5050 Mallory Lane

Franklin, Tennessee

Hours: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission: $7.00 to $20.00

Their 27th annual show features handcrafted items from more than 200 artisans from around the country. Early VIP shopping on Saturday begins at 8:00 a.m.

December 6, 2025

Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and Holiday Market

Rotary Club of Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Christian School

100 MTCS Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Admission: $8.00 for pancake breakfast The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro is hosting its 22nd Annual Hotcakes & Holly Pancake Breakfast. This holiday tradition will once again have a marketplace. The event will also offer local entertainment and a visit from Santa Clause and an opportunity to get a picture taken with he and one of his elves.

