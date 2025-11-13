10 Holiday Events to Attend in November

It’s November, and the holiday events are starting to open as early as November 7th. If you are planning a family visit or a special outing this month, below is a list of notable events that open this month and continue throughout the holidays.
1Christmas at Gaylord Opryland
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, 2800 Opryland Dr., Nashville, TN
Start date: November 7, 2025
A large holiday spectacle featuring massive lights, “ICE! – A Charlie Brown Christmas”, ice tubing, gingerbread decorating, and festive activities across the resort.
Find more details here.
2Dancing Light of Christmas
Wilson County Fairgrounds, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon
Start date: November 8, 2025
A multi-mile route of synchronized lights set to music across your car’s radio. Santa’s Village with photo ops, reindeer rides, train rides, food & concessions.
Find more details here.
3Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, 1200 Oak Hill Dr., Nashville, TN
Start date: November 21, 2025
A one-mile walking trail through gardens with over a million lights illuminating the grounds, plus a Holiday Marketplace, festive décor in the historic mansion, s’mores and hot chocolate
Find details here.
4FrankTown Festival of Lights
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Ln., Franklin, TN 37064
Start date: November 21, 2025
A drive-through holiday light spectacular with over 200 synchronized light displays set to music, plus walking options on select evenings.
Find details here.
5Camp Bobby at Bobby Hotel
Bobby Hotel, 200 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
Start date: November 21, 2025
A holiday-themed pop-up bar/lounge at a downtown Nashville hotel, featuring winter décor, seasonal drinks, and festive ambiance.
Find more details here.
6Sugar & Vice at Noelle
Noelle Nashville Hotel, 200 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
Start date: November 6, 2025
Inspired by the cheeky charm of Santa Baby, Hidden Bar transforms into a festive, cozy escape filled with sparkles and treats. Step into this playfully glamorous holiday wonderland where pink and red rule the season.
Find details here.
7Opry Country Christmas at Grand Ole Opry
Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN
Start date: November 30, 2025
A holiday concert series of country music artists performing seasonal favorites and classics on Nashville’s iconic stage.
Find more information here.
8Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Trivia Lane, Nashville, TN
Start date: November 13, 2025
A visually-striking lantern and light exhibit featuring larger-than-life silk lanterns, holiday scenes, and ambient music, as the zoo transforms for the season.
Find more details here.
9The Hot Chocolate Affair at Loews Nashville
2100 West End Avenue, Nashville
Start date: November 1, 2025
A whimsical twist on afternoon tea: choose milk or dark hot chocolate served in ornate teapots, topped with gourmet additions like marshmallows, chocolate shavings, ganache-dipped spoons; accompanied by three tiers of sweet bites (mini cheesecakes, macarons, pastries), with seasonal flavor rotations. There’s also an option to add espresso martinis.
Find details here.
10Grinchmas Afternoon Tea
2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Start date: November 7, 2025
A festive afternoon tea with a “Grinchmas” theme — served in the Blue Aster Lounge with a Whoville-style décor, live holiday piano music, tea-infused cocktails, sweets & savories in a holiday setting.
Find details here.
11Visit our HomeTown Holidays
