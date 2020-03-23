As gyms in the area have closed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, here is a list of places where you can work out from home for free.
1Orangetheory
Orangetheory is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day, featuring some of its most popular coaches from around the world. The workouts don’t require any special equipment, but may feature everyday household items.
Orangetheory’s first at-home workout was designed to help alleviate stress and elevate your mood.
2Peloton
For the next 90 days, Peloton is offering its app to new users for free. Even if you don’t have the bike, the app has yoga, meditation, strength, stretching, bodyweight cardio and strength training exercises. All you need to get started is a mat.
3Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness is live streaming “Work-Ins” at 6 pm every day on Facebook. The company said its trainers, and occasionally surprise celebrity guests, will lead the 20-minute workouts, which will be free for everyone.
4Barry’s Bootcamp
Barry’s Bootcamp is hosting 20-minute bodyweight workouts live on Instagram for free. On Tuesday, its 9 am workout was hosted by CEO Joey Gonzalez, and the 12 pm workout was led by VP of Curriculum Chris Hudson.
5CorePower Yoga
CorePower Yoga is offering free access to a limited collection of online yoga and meditation classes while studios are closed. “What’s important to remember right now is that our yoga practice is always there for us – wherever we are,” they stated.
6Title Boxing
TITLE Boxing Club On Demand is offering members 30 days of FREE workouts. Not currently a member? Head over to their website and click the “On Demand” tab to sign up for a FREE 30-day trial.
7Bar Method
Trying to stay fit while self-isolating? The Bar Method Nashville has got your back! All Bar Method members now have access to the Bar Online, free for 30 days. Not a member? Signing up is free and easy.
Access Bar Online for a library of classes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. Choose from a variety of top instructors across various Bar Method studios. No credit card or commitment beyond the initial free 30 days is required.
8CycleBar
You don’t need a bike to do these free workouts. CycleBar is offering free workouts on Facebook here.
9Row House
Row House is opening soon in Franklin. You can stream free workouts on Facebook here. A portion of the class is rowing while the other half is mat work.
10Club Pilates
Club Pilates is offering free afternoon workouts on Facebook. Each workout is available for replay if you miss the live portion. Find the workout here.