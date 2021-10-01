10 Fall Events in Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and we all know what that means: Pumpkin Spice everything, leaves changing colors and who can forget all those fun fall happening throughout Middle Tennessee? Here is where to go for everything that celebrates fall.
1Family Fall Carnival – Franklin
Grace Center
2420 Bethlehem Loop Road
Franklin, TN 37069
Sat, October 2, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT
This fun-filled community event will host food trucks, a petting zoo, carnival rides, face painting, a climbing wall and so much more.
2Southern Fall Craft Fair & Food Truck Rally – Lewisburg
Marshall County High School
597 West Ellington Parkway
Lewisburg, TN 37091
Sat, October 23, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT
The Southern Fall Craft Fair & Food Truck Rally brings arts & crafts, live music, food, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, boutique clothing, candles and more. In addition to enjoying the flavors and items of fall, you will be helping out a very worthy cause as 50% of the profits from this event will be donated to the Marshall County Cancer Foundation.
3Rutherford County Fall Farmers’ Market & Arts Festival
Lane Agri-Park
315 John R Rice Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Every Tuesday and Friday through October
7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Join local artisans at the Rutherford County Fall Farmers’ Market and Arts Festival for a variety of handmade items, season-fresh harvested produce, bakery items and holiday decor.
*Face coverings will be required for entry for shoppers and vendors.
4Rutherford Parent’s Fall Kids Fest 2021
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Sat, October 23, 2021
10:00 AM – 2:00 p.m. CDT
A family-friendly event that will entertain everyone! Bring your family down to The Avenue Murfreesboro on Saturday, October 23, to enjoy live performances and demonstrations, shopping with local vendors, carnival games and even a kid’s costume parade!
52nd Annual Oktoberfest – Columbia
Corner of East 6th Street
and Woodland Ave
Columbia, TN 38401
Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CDT
Sat, Oct 2, 2021, 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT
*Family Time 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Experience live music, local food trucks, craft breweries and even a Kid’s Zone – all with a German flair. There will also be a beer tent available for a base charge of $40. All proceeds raised during the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest will benefit Nashville’s own Room in the Inn Mission.
6Lucky Ladd Farms – Eagleville
4374 Rocky Glade Rd.
Eagleville, TN 37060
September 18 – October 30
Daily 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
This award-winning Fall attraction is a staple in Middle Tennessee this time of year. The entire family will enjoy a petting farm, rides, food, games and the traditional homegrown country store. Each year new attractions are added including pony rides, tractor train rides, pumpkin picking and even a corn maze. Purchase tickets here.
736th Annual Pumpkinfest – Franklin
Main Street, Downtown Franklin
419 Main Street
Franklin, TN 37064
October 30, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 36th Annual Pumpkinfest is Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival. Since 2019, more than 65,000 people have attended and enjoyed all the Pumpkinfest has to offer. The Festival spans Main Street and its side avenues and provides a variety of vendors selling food products, arts & crafts, seasonal decor and more. Live music, children’s activities and costume contests for children and pets can all be found at this fall celebration.
8Halloween Pooch Parade – Nashville
Cheekwood Museum and Gardens
1200 Forrest Park Drive
37205 Nashville, TN
October 23, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Come on down for the cuteness overload of pooches in costumes at Cheekwood Gardens. Bring your beloved pooch in full costume for the chance to win in various categories including Best Child Owner + Dog Combo and the Best Overall Costume. Vendors, live musicians and food trucks will be set up providing goodies for everyone. Purchase tickets here.
9Halloween in the Park – Goodlettsville
Moss-Wright Park
745 Caldwell Drive
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
October 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Located at Moss-Wright park, Halloween in the Park will host a live DJ, dancing, crafts, games and a pumpkin patch for the little ones to have some fun. Several local businesses and organization will have booths set up for food and shopping purposes.
10Boo at the Zoo
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
October 15-17
October 19-24
October 26-30
Come experience the Nashville Zoo in full Halloween swing this year! Featuring a Haymaze, a Monster Mash dancing area, animal shows, trick or treat stations and so much more, the entire family is sure to have a smashing time! Purchase tickets here.