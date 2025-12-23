10 Christmas Light Displays to See

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

FrankTown Festival of Lights

Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center (4215 Long Lane, Franklin).

The Festival of Lights takes place every night of the week from 5pm – 9pm through December 31. Admission isr $39.84 a car (up to 8 passengers).

Find more info here.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas

The Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon is open and is a must-visit holiday attraction. The Dancing Lights takes place at Wilson County Fairgrounds, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon.

The display is open through January 4, 2025

Hours: Sundays – Thursdays: 5pm – 10pm; Fridays & Saturdays: 5pm – 11pm

Rain or Shine

Admission:

$35 per family vehicle

$35 for a non-profit van/bus

$60 for car limousines

$75 for SUV limousines

$150 for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, buses

Open on all holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Other attractions include Santa’s Village, which features Santa Photos, Mechanical, Carnival Rides, Bungee Trampoline, Train Ride, Pony Ride, and Inflatables. Plus, food and drink is available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland

Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791 E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987.

Cost is $25. The event is open every night 5pm-10pm through New Year’s Eve 2025. Be sure to stop by the concession for food, drinks, and merchandise.

* To note: event organizers have an 8’8” height limit, and request no stretch limos.

For more information on this light display, click here.

Gaylord Opryland Hotel

Stroll the Magnolia Lawn and view an amazing display of more than 3 million holiday lights.

You can see the lights now until – January 3, 2026, nightly 5:20 p.m. – midnight.

For capacity management and to ensure an enjoyable environment, resort access will be guaranteed after 3pm CT for overnight guests and indoor/outdoor ticket reservation holders only every Friday/Saturday beginning Nov. 21 plus daily Nov. 24-27 and Dec. 19-31, 2025.

We invite and welcome visitors without room reservation or ticketed event reservations to arrive on site PRIOR to 3pm CT on the aforementioned dates and enjoy the rest of the afternoon into the evening, or to visit anytime Nov. 7-20, 23, & 30; or Dec. 1-4,7-11, & 14-18, 2025; or Jan. 1-3, 2026. Additional restrictions may apply without advance notice.

For information, click here.

Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill

You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.

This year, they are inviting everyone who visits the display to help support our local food pantry and families right here in our community.

Whether you bring a canned good, drop off non-perishable items, or use the Venmo QR code to help them purchase items, every single contribution makes a meaningful impact. Your generosity helps fill pantry shelves, stock family kitchens, and bring comfort to neighbors who need it most.

The final show of the season will be on New Year’s Eve. Find all the details here.

London’s Lights

London’s Lights is located at 1001 Ash Circle in La Vergne. The lights are on from 5pm – 10pm until January 5th.

Visiting London’s Lights is completely free but the community is invited to give a donation of unwrapped toys, to help unfortunate children. Toys can be for infants up to 16 years old, for boys or girls.

No parking on street, only to get out of the car according to La Vergne City Department codes.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Get ready to unwrap the holiday magic with the City of Clarksville’s Christmas on the Cumberland! Prepare to be dazzled as you experience the captivating displays of over one million lights at McGregor Park. Admission is free and open to the public.

Regular Hours

Open nightly November 23, 2024 – January 2, 2025

5:00 PM to 10:00 PM Sunday-Thursday

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Friday-Saturday

*Lights may be off during rain and extreme weather.*

McGregor Park is located at 640 N. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.

To learn more, click here.

Cheekwood

Experience Nashville’s classic holiday tradition as you embark on a magical one-mile walk through Cheekwood’s gardens illuminated by more than a million lights. A delightful experience for all ages awaits, complete with s’mores, seasonal libations, and a Holiday Marketplace. Tour the Historic Mansion, specially decorated this year by former White House florist Laura Dowling.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville.

For more information, click here.

Lights on Logan

Through December 26.

The light show runs every 25 minutes from 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tune your car stereo to 103.9 FM when you arrive to hear the show. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073.

For more information, click here.

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland

The City of Springfield’s Winter Wonderland, proudly sponsored by Electrolux, is sure to create lasting memories as hundreds experience the captivating display of thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes at J. Travis Price Park, located at 4155 Wilks Road.

Every year, friends and neighbors join to celebrate Winter Wonderland. Last year, the tradition continued with over 38,000 visitors attending drive-through and walkable experiences. Admission is free and open to the public.

Open nightly November 29-December 28, 2025, from 5:30-9:00 PM.

Walk-thru & Activity Nights, from 5:30-9:00 PM:

Find more information here.

