10 Best Action Titles Coming to Netflix in April 2026

Netflix’s April 2026 lineup delivers adrenaline-pumping action across films and series. From the complete Mission: Impossible collection to hard-hitting new originals, here are the top action titles to stream this month. Full April Release Schedule!

Mission: Impossible Collection (April 1)

All five original Mission: Impossible films arrive on Netflix in one explosive drop. Watch Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt evolve from IMF agent to legendary spy across Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Marathon-worthy action at its finest.

Man on Fire (April 30)

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, this new series follows John Creasy, a high-functioning Special Forces Mercenary plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons and find redemption, Creasy finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever in what promises to be a brutal, emotional action journey.

Bloodhounds: Season 2 (April 3)

Two young boxers gear up for another fight when a global syndicate running an illegal boxing league targets them and puts their loved ones at risk. The Korean action thriller returns with bone-crunching fight sequences and higher stakes that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Apex (April 24)

A grieving woman pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer who thinks she’s prey. This survival thriller combines wilderness action with psychological tension for a deadly cat-and-mouse game.

Thrash (April 10)

When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks. Natural disaster meets creature feature in this high-octane survival thriller that takes action to jaw-dropping extremes.

American Gangster (April 1)

Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe face off in Ridley Scott’s crime epic about Frank Lucas, a Harlem drug kingpin who smuggled heroin into the U.S. on American service planes returning from Vietnam. Powerful performances drive this stylish action-crime drama.

A Quiet Place Part II (April 11)

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Intense action sequences with virtually no dialogue make every moment pulse-pounding.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (April 11)

Real-life action doesn’t get bigger than this. The former heavyweight champion returns to boxing for a Ring showdown live from the United Kingdom. Watch two titans clash in what promises to be an explosive night of hard-hitting combat sports.

180 (April 17)

When an unexpected road rage incident puts his son in critical condition, an enraged father spirals down a dark path of emotional turmoil and vengeance. This South African action-thriller explores how far a parent will go when pushed to the breaking point.

Lucy (April 1)

Scarlett Johansson stars as a woman who gains superhuman abilities after a drug is absorbed into her bloodstream. As she unlocks 100% of her brain capacity, Lucy transforms into a ruthless warrior evolved beyond human logic. Luc Besson’s sci-fi action spectacle delivers mind-bending visuals and relentless intensity.

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