10 Belmont Student-Athletes Graduating from Belmont December 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 14, 2023 – On Friday, 10 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s December Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.
University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday ceremonies, which will begin at 4:00pm.
The 10 Belmont student-athletes graduating on Friday include:
Emily Abdoney – Women’s Soccer
Kailey Brown – Softball
Ben Denton – Women’s Basketball (manager), Men’s Basketball (Graduate Assistant)
Davis Eddleman – Men’s Soccer
Grace Gressly – Softball
Isaiah Jordan — Cheerleading
Avery Nowak – Women’s Soccer
Sam Rowan – Men’s Soccer
MyKayla Spurlin – Softball
Ayden Von Essen – Men’s Soccer
Watch a live stream of the commencement ceremony by visiting www.belmont.edu during the event.
Source: Belmont
More Sports News