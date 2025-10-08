10/8/25: Overcast and 70°F, Tonight Clear and Cool at 56°F

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the temperature was recorded at 70.3°F with winds blowing at 7.2 mph and no precipitation. Skies are currently overcast.

Today’s high is expected to reach 71.4°F, with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Wind speeds may increase slightly to up to 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with no measurable rain anticipated.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear up, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures will drop to a low of 55.9°F, and wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.5 mph.

There are no weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening as today’s overcast conditions give way to clearer skies.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 6:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Overcast Friday 74°F 55°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast Monday 83°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 65°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email