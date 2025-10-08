10/8/25: Mainly Clear Day, High 73, Cooling to 57 Tonight

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 69.8°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 8.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 73°F, while the temperatures dipped to a low of 56.8°F. Winds peaked at 10.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

This weather pattern is expected to extend into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining dry conditions and moderate temperatures suitable for evening activities outside.

Today’s Details High 73°F Low 57°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 6:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 51°F Clear sky Friday 74°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast Monday 83°F 60°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 65°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email