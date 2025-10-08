10/8/25: Mainly Clear Day, High 73, Cooling to 57 Tonight

At 5:00 PM today in Williamson County, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 69.8°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 8.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 73°F, while the temperatures dipped to a low of 56.8°F. Winds peaked at 10.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 56.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
This weather pattern is expected to extend into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining dry conditions and moderate temperatures suitable for evening activities outside.
Today’s Details
High
73°F
Low
57°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
6:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|65°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
