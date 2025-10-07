10/7/25: Overcast with Moderate Winds and 76.8°F; Rain Unlikely Later

Williamson County Weather Update: October 7, 2025

As of 1:55 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F under overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 14.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high slightly above the average at 75.4°F and is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Although the morning saw moderate winds reaching up to 15.5 mph, wind speeds are anticipated to decrease this evening to around 3.8 mph. Today’s rain chances were significant at 60%, yet only a total of 0.31 inches of precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, residents can expect clearer skies with a minimal precipitation chance of 12%. The temperature will maintain a steady low of 66.7°F, ensuring a cooler night ahead compared to the day.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
67°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
60% chance · 0.31 in
Now
77°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 75°F 67°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 50°F Clear sky
Friday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Partly cloudy
Monday 83°F 59°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

