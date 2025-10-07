10/7/25: Overcast with Moderate Winds and 76.8°F; Rain Unlikely Later

Williamson County Weather Update: October 7, 2025
As of 1:55 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F under overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 14.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high slightly above the average at 75.4°F and is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Although the morning saw moderate winds reaching up to 15.5 mph, wind speeds are anticipated to decrease this evening to around 3.8 mph. Today’s rain chances were significant at 60%, yet only a total of 0.31 inches of precipitation was recorded.
Tonight, residents can expect clearer skies with a minimal precipitation chance of 12%. The temperature will maintain a steady low of 66.7°F, ensuring a cooler night ahead compared to the day.
Please stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes as the day progresses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|55°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|83°F
|59°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
