10/7/25: Overcast Day Peaked at 75°F; Clearing Expected Overnight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 7, 2025, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are gentle, blowing at 2.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier, conditions peaked with a temperature up to 75.4°F and winds reaching 13.4 mph. Though there was a 60% chance of rain, total precipitation only amounted to 0.33 inches featuring moderate rain.
As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to maintain around 68.2°F. Wind speeds will reduce slightly, topping out at 4.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 14%. The skies are anticipated to clear, transitioning into mainly clear conditions throughout the night.
Residents should enjoy a calmer and clearer night ahead after today’s moderate rainfall. No weather warnings are currently issued for Williamson County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|75°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|55°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|83°F
|59°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
