10/7/25: Overcast Day Peaked at 75°F; Clearing Expected Overnight

Photo by Jim Wood

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County on October 7, 2025, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 74.3°F. Winds are gentle, blowing at 2.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier, conditions peaked with a temperature up to 75.4°F and winds reaching 13.4 mph. Though there was a 60% chance of rain, total precipitation only amounted to 0.33 inches featuring moderate rain.

As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to maintain around 68.2°F. Wind speeds will reduce slightly, topping out at 4.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 14%. The skies are anticipated to clear, transitioning into mainly clear conditions throughout the night.

Residents should enjoy a calmer and clearer night ahead after today’s moderate rainfall. No weather warnings are currently issued for Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
68°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
60% chance · 0.33 in
Now
74°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 75°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 51°F Clear sky
Friday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 55°F Partly cloudy
Monday 83°F 59°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

