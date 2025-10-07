10/7/25: Light Drizzle and 71° with Moderate Showers Later, High Near 75°

At 4:55 AM today in Williamson County, the temperature records a mild 71.1°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 13 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded at this early hour.

Throughout the day, highs will approach 75.4°F and lows are expected to dip to 67.8°F. Moderate rain showers are forecasted with a precipitation chance of 52% and the total expected to reach approximately 0.37 inches. Wind speeds could peak at around 13.7 mph.

Tonight, the skies over Williamson County will partly clear, but the chance of precipitation will decrease to 28%. Temperatures are forecasted to remain steady with a low of 67.8°F, and the winds will significantly calm, decreasing to up to 4.5 mph.

Residents should plan accordingly for wet conditions and varying temperatures throughout the day. No official weather warnings have been issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 68°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 52% chance · 0.37 in Now 71°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 69°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 63°F 54°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 75°F 52°F Overcast Monday 76°F 51°F Clear sky

