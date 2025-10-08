10/7/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Drops to 70°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F under clear skies, with a mild breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 75.7°F and a low of 68.9°F, experiencing moderate rain despite a 60% chance of precipitation, with the total rainfall measuring 0.33 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 13.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady at around 68.9°F with overcast conditions prevailing. Winds will remain low, not exceeding 2.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop significantly to just 4%.

Residents of Williamson County can anticipate a quiet weather night with no severe weather alerts currently in effect. Moving into tomorrow, weather conditions are expected to be relatively stable, continuing the trend of mild temperatures and light winds.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 69°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 60% chance · 0.33 in Now 70°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 76°F 69°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 70°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 51°F Clear sky Friday 73°F 54°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 83°F 58°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email