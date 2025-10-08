10/7/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Drops to 70°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70.2°F under clear skies, with a mild breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 75.7°F and a low of 68.9°F, experiencing moderate rain despite a 60% chance of precipitation, with the total rainfall measuring 0.33 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 13.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady at around 68.9°F with overcast conditions prevailing. Winds will remain low, not exceeding 2.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop significantly to just 4%.

Residents of Williamson County can anticipate a quiet weather night with no severe weather alerts currently in effect. Moving into tomorrow, weather conditions are expected to be relatively stable, continuing the trend of mild temperatures and light winds.

Today’s Details

High
76°F
Low
69°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
60% chance · 0.33 in
Now
70°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 76°F 69°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 51°F Clear sky
Friday 73°F 54°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 83°F 58°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

