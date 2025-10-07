10/6/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 69.8 With Light Winds

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 69.8°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 5.8 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.1°F and a low of 68.7°F, with moderate drizzle reported and a total precipitation accumulation of 0.04 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation was relatively high at 53%.
For the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to maintain at the current low of 69.8°F with partly cloudy conditions expected to develop. The wind will continue at a similar pace, up to 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 17%.
No official weather warnings are currently in place for Williamson County as of this report. Residents can expect a quieter weather pattern for the rest of the night into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|63°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
