10/6/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 69.8 With Light Winds

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 69.8°F under overcast skies, with winds blowing at 5.8 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.1°F and a low of 68.7°F, with moderate drizzle reported and a total precipitation accumulation of 0.04 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation was relatively high at 53%.

For the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to maintain at the current low of 69.8°F with partly cloudy conditions expected to develop. The wind will continue at a similar pace, up to 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 17%.

No official weather warnings are currently in place for Williamson County as of this report. Residents can expect a quieter weather pattern for the rest of the night into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 69°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 53% chance · 0.04 in Now 70°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 77°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 70°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 63°F 55°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 75°F 52°F Overcast

