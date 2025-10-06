10/6/25: Clear Sky at 68°F, Rising to 76°F with Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 68.2°F under clear skies, with a light breeze moving at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 75.9°F with nightly lows dipping to about 70°F. The wind will gust up to 11.6 mph. There is a moderate chance of precipitation, pegged at 48%, with rainfall potentially totaling 0.24 inches focused largely during the day.

Tonight, the sky will turn overcast with a continued low chance of rain at 27%. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 6.1 mph.

Residents should prepare for occasional moderate rain and carry suitable rain gear if planning to be outdoors.

Today’s Details High 76°F Low 67°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 2.3 (Low) Precip 48% chance · 0.24 in Now 68°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 6:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 76°F 67°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 74°F 67°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light Thursday 73°F 55°F Overcast Friday 71°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 54°F Clear sky Sunday 77°F 54°F Clear sky

