10/6/25: Clear Sky at 68°F, Rising to 76°F with Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 68.2°F under clear skies, with a light breeze moving at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.
Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 75.9°F with nightly lows dipping to about 70°F. The wind will gust up to 11.6 mph. There is a moderate chance of precipitation, pegged at 48%, with rainfall potentially totaling 0.24 inches focused largely during the day.
Tonight, the sky will turn overcast with a continued low chance of rain at 27%. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 6.1 mph.
Residents should prepare for occasional moderate rain and carry suitable rain gear if planning to be outdoors.
Today’s Details
High
76°F
Low
67°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
48% chance · 0.24 in
Now
68°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
6:23pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|67°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|77°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
