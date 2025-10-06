10/5/25: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp at 72, Calm Winds

Williamson County Weather Update for October 5, 2025
As of 9:30 PM local time in Williamson County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 72.1°F. Winds are moderate at 8.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F and dropped to a low of 58.3°F. The weather was predominantly overcast, with the wind peaking at 10 mph. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at 2%, with no precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain mild, with a forecasted low of 69.8°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and the wind will maintain speeds of up to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation will persist at a minimal 2%.
Residents can expect similar mild weather without significant changes throughout the night and into the early morning hours. No weather alerts or warnings are in effect at this time.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|55°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
