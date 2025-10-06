10/5/25: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp at 72, Calm Winds

Williamson County Weather Update for October 5, 2025

As of 9:30 PM local time in Williamson County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 72.1°F. Winds are moderate at 8.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F and dropped to a low of 58.3°F. The weather was predominantly overcast, with the wind peaking at 10 mph. The chance of precipitation remained notably low at 2%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain mild, with a forecasted low of 69.8°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and the wind will maintain speeds of up to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation will persist at a minimal 2%.

Residents can expect similar mild weather without significant changes throughout the night and into the early morning hours. No weather alerts or warnings are in effect at this time.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 58°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 6:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 70°F 55°F Overcast Friday 65°F 56°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 55°F Mainly clear

