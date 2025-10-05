10/5/25: Overcast Day Peaked at 81.5, Cooling to Clear 68 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 80.1°F and winds blowing at 10.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.5°F, while the overnight low dipped to 58.3°F. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation chances have remained low at only 2% throughout the day, with no rainfall actualized.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can anticipate mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to lower to 68.2°F. Winds are also forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 7.6 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

There are no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area at this time. Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the evening and overnight.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
58°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
6:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 74°F 59°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

