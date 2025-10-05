10/5/25: Overcast Day Peaked at 81.5, Cooling to Clear 68 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 80.1°F and winds blowing at 10.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.5°F, while the overnight low dipped to 58.3°F. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation chances have remained low at only 2% throughout the day, with no rainfall actualized.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can anticipate mainly clear skies, with temperatures expected to lower to 68.2°F. Winds are also forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 7.6 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

There are no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area at this time. Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the evening and overnight.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 58°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 6:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast Monday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 75°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 61°F Drizzle: light Saturday 74°F 59°F Overcast

