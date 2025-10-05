10/5/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 59°F Early Morning, High of 82°F Expected Later

By
Source Staff
-

As of 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a current temperature of 58.6°F. Wind speeds are light at 2.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82.2°F with a slight variance in wind speeds, peaking up to 11.7 mph. Despite overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%, with no rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 69.3°F. Wind conditions will be mild, not exceeding 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to hold steady at 3%.

This weather outlook for 10/5/25 indicates a comparatively stable pattern, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. Residents and visitors can expect mild conditions to continue into the night with minimal wind disruptions.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
58°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
6:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 58°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here