10/5/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 59°F Early Morning, High of 82°F Expected Later

As of 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a current temperature of 58.6°F. Wind speeds are light at 2.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82.2°F with a slight variance in wind speeds, peaking up to 11.7 mph. Despite overcast conditions predicted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%, with no rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear as temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 69.3°F. Wind conditions will be mild, not exceeding 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to hold steady at 3%.

This weather outlook for 10/5/25 indicates a comparatively stable pattern, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. Residents and visitors can expect mild conditions to continue into the night with minimal wind disruptions.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 58°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 6:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 58°F Overcast Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast Friday 65°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 58°F Overcast

