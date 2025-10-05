10/4/25: Evening Overcast and 66, Daytime High of 80

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with light winds moving at 5.5 mph. The sky remains overcast and there is no current precipitation.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 80.2°F and a low of 56.3°F, with similar wind speeds. The day was characterized by overcast conditions without any precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecast low of 63.1°F and continued light winds. Despite clearer skies, there will be no precipitation.

For tomorrow, residents should anticipate mild conditions continuing, with a similar temperature range but increased sunshine during the day.

Today’s Details High 80°F Low 56°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 6:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 80°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 59°F Mainly clear Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 60°F Drizzle: light

