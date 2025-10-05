10/4/25: Evening Overcast and 66, Daytime High of 80

As of 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with light winds moving at 5.5 mph. The sky remains overcast and there is no current precipitation.
Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 80.2°F and a low of 56.3°F, with similar wind speeds. The day was characterized by overcast conditions without any precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear with a forecast low of 63.1°F and continued light winds. Despite clearer skies, there will be no precipitation.
For tomorrow, residents should anticipate mild conditions continuing, with a similar temperature range but increased sunshine during the day.
Today’s Details
High
80°F
Low
56°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:26pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|59°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|63°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
