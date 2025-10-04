10/4/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 57°F in Williamson County Early Morning

Williamson County Weather Update: October 4, 2025

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57°F. The wind is mild at 3.4 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, residents can expect sunny skies with a high reaching up to 78.8°F and a low of 55.9°F. The wind will remain gentle, peaking at around 5.8 mph. No precipitation is expected as the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear with temperatures slightly higher, dipping only to a low of 63.5°F. Winds will continue to be light, up to 5.3 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains negligible.

This afternoon and evening will see continued pleasant weather, sustaining the calm and clear conditions experienced earlier. Residents can enjoy the outdoors, given the stable weather forecast.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
56°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 56°F Fog
Sunday 82°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 74°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Friday 69°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

