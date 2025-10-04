10/4/25: Clear Skies and Warm, High 78.6, Wind up to 6.6 mph

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 77.5°F. Winds are mild at 6.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, the high reached 78.6°F while the low was at 56.3°F. The day maintained partly cloudy conditions throughout with calm winds topping out at 6.6 mph. There was no chance of precipitation, and none was recorded.

Going into tonight, the forecast suggests clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 62.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 5.5 mph.

Overall, the region is experiencing typical autumn weather conditions with clear skies and moderate temperatures, perfect for any outdoor evening activities planned in the area.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 56°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 6:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 56°F Partly cloudy Sunday 83°F 60°F Overcast Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 76°F 64°F Overcast Friday 75°F 56°F Overcast

