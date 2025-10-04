10/4/25: Clear Skies and Warm, High 78.6, Wind up to 6.6 mph

At 1:55 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 77.5°F. Winds are mild at 6.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, the high reached 78.6°F while the low was at 56.3°F. The day maintained partly cloudy conditions throughout with calm winds topping out at 6.6 mph. There was no chance of precipitation, and none was recorded.

Going into tonight, the forecast suggests clear skies will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 62.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, averaging up to 5.5 mph.

Overall, the region is experiencing typical autumn weather conditions with clear skies and moderate temperatures, perfect for any outdoor evening activities planned in the area.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
56°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
6:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 76°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

