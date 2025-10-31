10/31/25: Clear Evening for Trick-or-Treaters, Cool at 57°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.6°F with winds up to 9 mph under an overcast sky. Throughout the day, there has been no rainfall, maintaining dry conditions with zero precipitation.

Tonight, as Halloween festivities continue, expect a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 45.3°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4.7 mph. These conditions should provide a comfortable environment for trick-or-treaters and evening celebrations.

Enjoy the mild and clear Halloween night, perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings.

Today’s Details High 61°F Low 36°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 7:09am Sunset 5:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 61°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: moderate Sunday 50°F 41°F Rain: slight Monday 61°F 38°F Clear sky Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 48°F Clear sky

