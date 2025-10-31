10/31/25: Clear Evening for Trick-or-Treaters, Cool at 57°F

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.6°F with winds up to 9 mph under an overcast sky. Throughout the day, there has been no rainfall, maintaining dry conditions with zero precipitation.

Tonight, as Halloween festivities continue, expect a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 45.3°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4.7 mph. These conditions should provide a comfortable environment for trick-or-treaters and evening celebrations.

Enjoy the mild and clear Halloween night, perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings.

Today’s Details

High
61°F
Low
36°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
7:09am
Sunset
5:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 61°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 50°F 41°F Rain: slight
Monday 61°F 38°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 48°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

