10/31/25: Clear Evening for Trick-or-Treaters, Cool at 57°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 60.6°F with winds up to 9 mph under an overcast sky. Throughout the day, there has been no rainfall, maintaining dry conditions with zero precipitation.
Tonight, as Halloween festivities continue, expect a clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 45.3°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at around 4.7 mph. These conditions should provide a comfortable environment for trick-or-treaters and evening celebrations.
Enjoy the mild and clear Halloween night, perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings.
Today’s Details
High
61°F
Low
36°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
7:09am
Sunset
5:52pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|61°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|50°F
|41°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|61°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter