10/31/25: Clear and Chilly Halloween Morning at 39°F, High 57°F Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, conditions are calm with a clear sky and a temperature of 38.8°F. Winds are light at 2.6 mph, and there is no precipitation.

As we move through Halloween, the temperature is expected to climb to a high of 56.5°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 8.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring dry conditions for any outdoor activities.

Tonight, as trick-or-treaters roam the neighborhoods, they can anticipate clear skies with a mild low temperature of 43°F. The wind will decrease to around 4.7 mph. The weather should be ideal for those heading outdoors in costumes, with no rain to dampen the Halloween festivities.

Overall, the Halloween weather in Williamson County promises a pleasant day for all, followed by a comfortable and clear evening perfect for holiday celebrations.

Today’s Details High 56°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 7:09am Sunset 5:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 56°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 53°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 61°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 63°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 42°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

