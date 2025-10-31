10/31/25: Clear and Chilly Halloween Morning at 39°F, High 57°F Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, conditions are calm with a clear sky and a temperature of 38.8°F. Winds are light at 2.6 mph, and there is no precipitation.

As we move through Halloween, the temperature is expected to climb to a high of 56.5°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 8.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring dry conditions for any outdoor activities.

Tonight, as trick-or-treaters roam the neighborhoods, they can anticipate clear skies with a mild low temperature of 43°F. The wind will decrease to around 4.7 mph. The weather should be ideal for those heading outdoors in costumes, with no rain to dampen the Halloween festivities.

Overall, the Halloween weather in Williamson County promises a pleasant day for all, followed by a comfortable and clear evening perfect for holiday celebrations.

Today’s Details

High
56°F
Low
38°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
7:09am
Sunset
5:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 56°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 53°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 61°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 63°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 42°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

