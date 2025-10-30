10/30/25: Partly Cloudy, Light Drizzle Expected; High Near 55, Winds to 14 MPH

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 54.3°F with a breeze blowing at 14.2 mph. The skies are partly cloudy and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, temperatures reached as high as 55.4°F and are expected to drop to a low of 44.8°F tonight. Wind speeds have peaked at 14.4 mph today but will reduce significantly to around 4.5 mph by tonight. Although there was a light drizzle earlier, contributing minimally to today’s total precipitation of 0.01 inches, the chance of further precipitation tonight drops to zero. The skies are anticipated to remain partly cloudy.

No weather alerts or advisories are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm and dry evening ahead with the continuation of partly cloudy conditions.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 45°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 27% chance · 0.01 in Now 54°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 54°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 39°F Drizzle: light Sunday 52°F 42°F Rain showers: slight Monday 60°F 38°F Clear sky Tuesday 60°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 41°F Overcast

