10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 48°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs to 54°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a cool 48.2°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead, today the high is expected to reach 53.8°F with a low of 42.8°F. Winds could gust up to 14.9 mph with a 27% chance of precipitation. There is a forecast of just 0.01 inches of rain, likely amounting to light drizzle during the day.
Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up slightly with partly cloudy skies and winds slowing to a gentle 5.5 mph. The low will remain steady at 42.8°F. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
There are no weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. The community can expect a mildly cool and slightly breezy day with minimal rainfall.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|54°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|55°F
|39°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|60°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|65°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
