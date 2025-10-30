10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 48°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs to 54°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a cool 48.2°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today the high is expected to reach 53.8°F with a low of 42.8°F. Winds could gust up to 14.9 mph with a 27% chance of precipitation. There is a forecast of just 0.01 inches of rain, likely amounting to light drizzle during the day.

Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up slightly with partly cloudy skies and winds slowing to a gentle 5.5 mph. The low will remain steady at 42.8°F. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

There are no weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. The community can expect a mildly cool and slightly breezy day with minimal rainfall.

Today’s Details High 54°F Low 43°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 27% chance · 0.01 in Now 48°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 7:08am Sunset 5:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 55°F 39°F Mainly clear Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear

