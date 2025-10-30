10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 48°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs to 54°F

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a cool 48.2°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today the high is expected to reach 53.8°F with a low of 42.8°F. Winds could gust up to 14.9 mph with a 27% chance of precipitation. There is a forecast of just 0.01 inches of rain, likely amounting to light drizzle during the day.

Tonight, the weather is predicted to clear up slightly with partly cloudy skies and winds slowing to a gentle 5.5 mph. The low will remain steady at 42.8°F. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

There are no weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. The community can expect a mildly cool and slightly breezy day with minimal rainfall.

Today’s Details

High
54°F
Low
43°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
27% chance · 0.01 in
Now
48°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
7:08am
Sunset
5:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 54°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Friday 55°F 39°F Mainly clear
Saturday 60°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here