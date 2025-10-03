10/3/25: Partly Cloudy, Peaking at 79°F with Gentle Breezes

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the weather exhibits partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 76.8°F. The wind is light and variable at 2.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 79.2°F under overcast conditions, with minimal wind reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rain anticipated throughout the day. Tonight, the sky will clear up mainly, and the temperature will dip to a low of 64.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze up to 4.5 mph.

Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a calm and dry day with temperatures cozy enough for light outdoor activities. As the evening approaches, the clear skies will provide a pleasant setting for evening strolls or any outdoor nighttime gatherings.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 59°F Overcast Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light Thursday 73°F 55°F Overcast

