10/3/25: Partly Cloudy, Peaking at 79°F with Gentle Breezes

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:55 PM today in Williamson County, the weather exhibits partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 76.8°F. The wind is light and variable at 2.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 79.2°F under overcast conditions, with minimal wind reaching up to 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rain anticipated throughout the day. Tonight, the sky will clear up mainly, and the temperature will dip to a low of 64.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle breeze up to 4.5 mph.

Residents of Williamson County can enjoy a calm and dry day with temperatures cozy enough for light outdoor activities. As the evening approaches, the clear skies will provide a pleasant setting for evening strolls or any outdoor nighttime gatherings.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 73°F 55°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here