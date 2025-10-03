10/3/25: Clear Skies and Warm Evening in Williamson County, High 79, Low 65

As of 5:00 PM on October 3, 2025, in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 79.2°F and a light breeze at 5.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.2°F, and the weather was mostly overcast. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph. Tonight, the clear skies will continue into the evening, with temperatures expected to lower to around 65.3°F. The wind is forecasted to slightly decrease, reaching speeds of up to 4.9 mph.

Looking ahead into tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with no chance of precipitation. These conditions provide an opportunity for outdoor evening activities without the need for weather-related precautions.

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for Williamson County. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the mild and stable weather conditions anticipated for the rest of the evening and into the night.

Today’s Details

High
79°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
6:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

