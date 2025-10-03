10/3/25: Clear Skies and Warm Evening in Williamson County, High 79, Low 65

As of 5:00 PM on October 3, 2025, in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 79.2°F and a light breeze at 5.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.2°F, and the weather was mostly overcast. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph. Tonight, the clear skies will continue into the evening, with temperatures expected to lower to around 65.3°F. The wind is forecasted to slightly decrease, reaching speeds of up to 4.9 mph.

Looking ahead into tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with no chance of precipitation. These conditions provide an opportunity for outdoor evening activities without the need for weather-related precautions.

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for Williamson County. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the mild and stable weather conditions anticipated for the rest of the evening and into the night.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 60°F Overcast Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light Thursday 73°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email