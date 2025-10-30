10/29/25: Overcast Evening with Dense Drizzle and 49°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:37 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are mild at 2.5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, conditions reached a high of 55°F with moderate rain totaling 0.6 inches as a result of a 100% precipitation chance. Winds peaked at 14.2 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady with a low near 48.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with a maximum of 6.2 mph anticipated. Though the earlier rain has subsided, there is still a 46% chance of dense drizzle throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions and intermittent drizzle. Those traveling or engaging in outdoor activities should carry appropriate rain gear and drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
48°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.6 in
Now
49°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
5:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 55°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Friday 56°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 62°F 46°F Rain: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here