10/29/25: Overcast Evening with Dense Drizzle and 49°F

At 9:37 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are mild at 2.5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, conditions reached a high of 55°F with moderate rain totaling 0.6 inches as a result of a 100% precipitation chance. Winds peaked at 14.2 mph. Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady with a low near 48.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, with a maximum of 6.2 mph anticipated. Though the earlier rain has subsided, there is still a 46% chance of dense drizzle throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast conditions and intermittent drizzle. Those traveling or engaging in outdoor activities should carry appropriate rain gear and drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 48°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.6 in Now 49°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 56°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 46°F Overcast Monday 58°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 62°F 46°F Rain: slight

