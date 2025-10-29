10/29/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 13.9 mph, and there is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 55°F with a low of 49.3°F by evening. The wind will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph. Although it is dry at the moment, today’s precipitation chance is 100%, with an expected total of 0.71 inches of moderate rain.

Tonight, conditions will turn milder with an expected low of 49.3°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 7.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 26%, with light drizzle anticipated.

Residents should be prepared for evolving weather conditions and keep umbrellas handy due to the high likelihood of rain throughout the day.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.71 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 53°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 60°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 60°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 57°F 49°F Rain: slight Tuesday 64°F 47°F Mainly clear

