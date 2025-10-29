10/29/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 13.9 mph, and there is no precipitation at this time.
Today’s high is expected to reach 55°F with a low of 49.3°F by evening. The wind will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph. Although it is dry at the moment, today’s precipitation chance is 100%, with an expected total of 0.71 inches of moderate rain.
Tonight, conditions will turn milder with an expected low of 49.3°F. Winds will decrease to a maximum of 7.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 26%, with light drizzle anticipated.
Residents should be prepared for evolving weather conditions and keep umbrellas handy due to the high likelihood of rain throughout the day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|53°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|57°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|64°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
