10/29/25: Moderate Rain, Winds Up to 16 mph, High 55, Chance of Precip 100%

At 7:35 AM in Williamson County, the weather features moderate rain with a temperature of 49.6°F and winds blowing at 11.4 mph. A total of 0.06 inches of rain has fallen earlier.
Today’s high is forecasted to reach 55°F with low temperatures holding steady at approximately 49.3°F. Winds are expected to peak at 15.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 100%, with the total rainfall anticipated to accumulate to 1.43 inches throughout the day.
Tonight, the rain is expected to lessen with a lower precipitation chance of 23%. Winds will also decrease, reaching up to 7.1 mph. The low tonight will again be near 49.3°F.
Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and plan accordingly for outdoor activities. The persistent rain could impact road conditions and visibility, so caution while driving is advised.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter