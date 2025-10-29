10/29/25: Moderate Rain, Winds Up to 16 mph, High 55, Chance of Precip 100%

At 7:35 AM in Williamson County, the weather features moderate rain with a temperature of 49.6°F and winds blowing at 11.4 mph. A total of 0.06 inches of rain has fallen earlier.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 55°F with low temperatures holding steady at approximately 49.3°F. Winds are expected to peak at 15.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 100%, with the total rainfall anticipated to accumulate to 1.43 inches throughout the day.

Tonight, the rain is expected to lessen with a lower precipitation chance of 23%. Winds will also decrease, reaching up to 7.1 mph. The low tonight will again be near 49.3°F.

Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and plan accordingly for outdoor activities. The persistent rain could impact road conditions and visibility, so caution while driving is advised.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.1 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.43 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
5:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 55°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 60°F 40°F Mainly clear
Saturday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 45°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

