10/29/25: Moderate Drizzle and 51°F in Williamson County, Winds at 11 mph

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 51.3°F with a moderate drizzle and winds blowing at 11.1 mph. Today has seen a high of 55°F and a low of 47.8°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.2 mph.
Throughout the day, the area experienced moderate rain contributing to a total precipitation of 0.57 inches. The probability of precipitation was at a full 100% for the day.
Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to maintain around the day’s low at 47.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly with speeds expected up to 9.6 mph. There remains a decreased chance of precipitation at 36%, with conditions likely to shift to light drizzle for the night.
Residents should continue to monitor weather updates, especially those planning evening activities outdoors, as the light drizzle may affect conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|60°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|57°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|64°F
|47°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
