10/28/25: Overcast Morning at 54°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

In Williamson County at 7:22 AM, the temperature stands at 54.5°F with a light wind blowing at 2.5 mph and no precipitation. The sky is overcast, setting a subdued tone for the early morning hours.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 59.9°F and a low of 54.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 8.5 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 18%, with an anticipated total of 0.02 inches, possibly resulting in light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 54.1°F. Wind speeds will remain up to 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation persists at 18%.

Residents should prepare for mild and slightly damp weather conditions today and tonight, keeping light jackets and umbrellas at hand for intermittent drizzle.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 54°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 18% chance · 0.02 in Now 55°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 60°F 54°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 52°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 53°F 43°F Drizzle: light Friday 60°F 40°F Clear sky Saturday 60°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 59°F 42°F Overcast Monday 63°F 41°F Clear sky

