10/28/25: Overcast Morning at 54°F, Light Drizzle Expected Today

In Williamson County at 7:22 AM, the temperature stands at 54.5°F with a light wind blowing at 2.5 mph and no precipitation. The sky is overcast, setting a subdued tone for the early morning hours.
Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 59.9°F and a low of 54.1°F. Winds are expected to reach up to 8.5 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 18%, with an anticipated total of 0.02 inches, possibly resulting in light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 54.1°F. Wind speeds will remain up to 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation persists at 18%.
Residents should prepare for mild and slightly damp weather conditions today and tonight, keeping light jackets and umbrellas at hand for intermittent drizzle.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|60°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|52°F
|50°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|53°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|60°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|60°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|59°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
